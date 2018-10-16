202
Chinese bishops invite pope to visit as they return home

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 8:48 am 10/16/2018 08:48am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two Chinese bishops who participated in a Vatican gathering say they have invited Pope Francis to visit China in another sign of improved relations since a landmark agreement was signed over bishop nominations.

Bishops Guo Jincai and Yang Xiaoting returned to China this week after becoming the first Chinese bishops to attend a Vatican synod. Their presence was made possible after a Sept. 22 agreement led to the unification of all Chinese bishops in communion with the pope.

Guo said In an interview published Tuesday in the Avvenire newspaper of the Italian bishops’ conference that the Chinese faithful pray every day that the pope might visit.

He was quoted as saying: “In these days we have invited Pope Francis to come to China. We are waiting. The Lord knows when.”

