202
Home » Asia News » China's trade surplus with…

China’s trade surplus with U.S. hits record $34.1B in September as exports rise by double digits amid tariff war

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 11:37 pm 10/11/2018 11:37pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus with U.S. hits record $34.1B in September as exports rise by double digits amid tariff war.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500