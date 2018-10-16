202
Home » Asia News » China wants to further…

China wants to further boost ties in Central, East Europe

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 8:14 am 10/16/2018 08:14am
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An official says China wants to further boost cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe where it is already financing infrastructure and other projects as part of a wider bid to increase global influence.

Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng spoke Tuesday at a meeting with officials from 16 countries from the region that focused on transport links.

The initiative is part of China’s wider “New Silk Road” plan to boost influence in Europe and elsewhere in the world through investments and closer economic relations.

Li said “current international situation is pretty complex and the facts of uncertainty have increased.” He adds in comments translated by an official interpreter that China is “willing and prepared” to “further deepen our cooperation based on the complementary advantage.”

China’s investment efforts have sparked European Union concerns.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News National News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500