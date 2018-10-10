202
Home » Asia News » China permits detention in…

China permits detention in ‘education and training centers’

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 7:19 am 10/10/2018 07:19am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang has revised legislation to allow the detention of suspected extremists in “education and training centers.”

The revisions published Tuesday come amid rising international concern over a harsh crackdown in Xinjiang that has led to as many as 1 million of China’s Uighurs and other Muslim minorities being held in internment camps.

Chinese authorities deny the internment camps exist but say petty criminals are sent to vocational “training centers.” Former detainees in the camps say they were forced to denounce Islam and profess loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

China has come under increasing pressure from the U.S. and the European Union after a United Nations panel confronted Chinese diplomats in August over reports of arbitrary mass detentions and harsh security measures aimed at Muslims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Education News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500