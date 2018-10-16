202
China party expels general who killed self, indicts another

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 7:09 am 10/16/2018 07:09am
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former top general who killed himself during a corruption probe and indicted another on graft charges amid a continuing crackdown on military malfeasance.

Official media reported that Zhang Yang killed himself at home last November, after which they denounced his death as a “despicable” act to escape punishment.

Tuesday’s announcement renewed those accusations and said Zhang had been kicked out of the party and posthumously stripped of his rank. It said assets related to his crimes would be seized.

Zhang formerly headed the Political Work Department under the government and Communist Party’s Central Military Commissions that oversee the People’s Liberation Army.

The other general, Fang Fenghui, was also expelled and stripped of his rank. He now faces a court martial on corruption allegations.

