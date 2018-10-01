202
Home » Asia News » California woman sentenced for…

California woman sentenced for China smuggling

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 7:28 pm 10/01/2018 07:28pm
Share

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California woman who helped smuggle military and space communications technology from the United States to China has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Si Chen of Pomona was handed a 46-month term on Monday.

Prosecutors say that from 2013 to 2015, Chen bought and illegally exported items to China without proper licenses, including devices used in space communications and in military communications jammers.

Chen, who’s a Chinese national, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to violate a federal act that restricts the export of some technology to foreign nations. She also pleaded guilty to money laundering and using a forged passport.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500