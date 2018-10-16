Bodies of South Korean climbers killed in Nepal heading home

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The bodies of five South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on a mountain in Nepal are heading home amid calls to improve weather warning systems on…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The bodies of five South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on a mountain in Nepal are heading home amid calls to improve weather warning systems on Nepal’s mountains.

Mountaineers and officials gathered at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu offering flowers and burning incense by the bodies, which were kept in wooden coffins. The bodies were driven to the airport and were set to be flown to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, later Tuesday.

Mountaineers and officials said they would push the government to improve the weather warning systems to prevent disasters and minimize loss of lives in the future.

The five South Koreans and four Nepalese guides died when they were swept by a storm on Gurja Himal mountain’s base camp.

