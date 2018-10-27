‘Black Day’ observed in Pakistan over contested Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Kashmiris are observing ‘Black Day’ across Pakistan and other parts of the world including in Pakistan’s zone of the disputed Himalayan region to mark the Indian occupation. During the day, various social…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Kashmiris are observing ‘Black Day’ across Pakistan and other parts of the world including in Pakistan’s zone of the disputed Himalayan region to mark the Indian occupation.

During the day, various social and political organizations rallied to demonstrate against Indian control over Kashmir.

Indian troops entered Kashmir on this day in 1947. The prime minister of the Pakistani zone of Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, said the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated their continued diplomatic and political support for the cause of the Kashmiri people.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India, and both claim it in its entirety. Since 1947, they have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

