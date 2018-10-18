202
Biden: Trump ‘coddles’ autocrats like Kim, Putin, Saudis

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:54 am 10/18/2018 07:54am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Donald Trump may not “know what he’s doing” and coddles dictators.

The potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told CBS “This Morning” Thursday he’s concerned Trump “seems to have a love affair with autocrats” and “coddles” dictators, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the Saudi ruling family.

Biden says Trump either “doesn’t know what he’s doing or he has an absolutely convoluted notion” of America’s leadership in the world.

White House aides suggest that while Trump doesn’t criticize certain world leaders publicly, he’s willing to deliver tough messages behind closed doors.

Biden said he hopes Democrats don’t pursue Trump’s impeachment if the party takes over the House, saying, “I don’t think there’s a basis for doing that right now.”

