Bangladesh newspaper editors protest digital security law

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:40 am 10/15/2018 07:40am
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Editors of major daily newspapers in Bangladesh’s capital have formed a human chain to protest a new digital security law they say will stifle freedom of speech and press freedom.

Members of the Editors’ Council formed the chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday and demanded amendments to the recently enacted Digital Security Act, saying many provisions could be used against journalists.

The editor of the newspaper Daily Star, Mahfuz Anam, read their demands and urged Parliament to change the law.

President Abdul Hamid signed the bill into law despite promises by three Cabinet ministers that journalists’ concerns would first be addressed.

The government says the law is needed to fight misinformation. Opponents say it is part of a broader campaign to silence government critics.

