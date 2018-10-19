202
At least 50 people die after train runs over crowd in India

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 11:02 am 10/19/2018 11:02am
NEW DELHI (AP) — A Congress party leader says at least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India.

Pratap Singh Bajwa says the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday. They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.

He says they didn’t see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed. He says the train didn’t stop after the accident.

