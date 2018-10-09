202
Apparent white tiger attack kills keeper at Japan zoo

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 5:26 am 10/09/2018 05:26am
In this undated photo, White tiger Riku sits in a cage at Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima, southern Japan. Japanese police are investigating the death of a zoo keeper apparently after being mauled by the white tiger at the animal park. Local police said the 40-year-old Akira Furusho was found bleeding from his neck and collapsed Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, evening inside a tiger cage at the zoo. Zoo officials said they believe Furusho was attacked while trying to move the male tiger from its exhibition cage to its night-time cage. (Hirakawa Zoological Park/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police are investigating the death of a zookeeper killed in an apparent attack by a white tiger.

Local police say 40-year-old Akira Furusho was found bleeding from his neck and collapsed Monday evening inside a tiger cage at Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima in southern Japan.

Zoo officials say they believe Furusho was attacked while trying to move a male tiger from its exhibition cage to its night-time cage. The tiger is one of four rare white tigers at the zoo.

Furusho was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. His autopsy results were pending.

The tiger was sedated with a tranquilizer gun.

The white tiger area is closed to the public while police investigate.

