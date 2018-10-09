202
Home » Asia News » AP Photos: Indonesia prepares…

AP Photos: Indonesia prepares for end of disaster search

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 6:04 am 10/09/2018 06:04am
Share
In this Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, rescuers remove the body of an earthquake victim from the devastated village of Balaroa in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to halt the search this week for victims of an earthquake and tsunami that have left more than 2,000 dead and thousands feared missing.

Authorities will hold prayers Thursday to mark the end of the search effort in neighborhoods of Sulawesi island’s Palu city where the quake caused loose soil to swallow houses and bury residents.

The announcement was made Tuesday as the death toll from the Sept. 28 disasters officially climbed past 2,000.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500