AP Photos: Indonesia prepares for end of disaster search

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to halt the search this week for victims of an earthquake and tsunami that have left more than 2,000 dead and thousands feared missing. Authorities will hold prayers Thursday…

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia plans to halt the search this week for victims of an earthquake and tsunami that have left more than 2,000 dead and thousands feared missing.

Authorities will hold prayers Thursday to mark the end of the search effort in neighborhoods of Sulawesi island’s Palu city where the quake caused loose soil to swallow houses and bury residents.

The announcement was made Tuesday as the death toll from the Sept. 28 disasters officially climbed past 2,000.

