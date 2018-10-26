AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Anti-India protesters in Kashmir take cover behind a tin sheet during clashes with security forces following the killings of two rebels and a civilian. In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, members of…
Anti-India protesters in Kashmir take cover behind a tin sheet during clashes with security forces following the killings of two rebels and a civilian.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, members of a hard-line Hindu group attend a religious celebration in India.
Rescuers work at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores others.
China has inaugurated the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world’s longest sea-crossing project with a length of 55 kilometers (34 miles).
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
