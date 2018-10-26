202
Home » Asia News » AP Photos: Editor selections…

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 12:13 am 10/26/2018 12:13am
Share
In this Oct. 19, 2018, photo, Kashmiri protesters take cover behind a tin sheet as they clash with Indian security forces in Srinagar, India. Government forces fired tear gas and pellets on Kashmiris who gathered after Friday afternoon prayers on a protest call given by separatists against the killing two rebels and a civilian during a gunbattle in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

Anti-India protesters in Kashmir take cover behind a tin sheet during clashes with security forces following the killings of two rebels and a civilian.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, members of a hard-line Hindu group attend a religious celebration in India.

Rescuers work at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Taiwan that killed 18 people and injured scores others.

China has inaugurated the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world’s longest sea-crossing project with a length of 55 kilometers (34 miles).

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500