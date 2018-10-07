202
AP Photos: Aid pours in to disaster-hit Indonesian region

By The Associated Press October 7, 2018 3:58 am 10/07/2018 03:58am
In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, a boy injured during the tsunami is carried by his relative at a makeshift hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago, File)

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid has begun pouring into central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and humanitarian workers are fanning out across its countryside, more than a week after parts of the island were devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The official death toll from the twin disasters stood at more than 1,760, but officials said the toll would climb as recovery efforts continued in obliterated neighborhoods.

The military dropped supplies from helicopters in places and a large Red Cross ship docked at a port in the region. In the dusty one-road village of Pewunu, excited children shouted “Red Cross! Red Cross!” as one of the aid group’s medical teams arrived.

The quake and tsunami hit Sept. 28.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

