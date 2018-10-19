202
Afghanistan’s election commission postpones parliamentary polls in Kandahar province for a week following deadly attack

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 4:21 am 10/19/2018 04:21am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s election commission postpones parliamentary polls in Kandahar province for a week following deadly attack.

