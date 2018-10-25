202
Afghan official: Taliban kill woman, lover over adultery

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban killed a woman accused of adultery and her lover in western Ghor province after it was discovered that she had fled her husband to be with another man.

Provincial spokesman Abdul Hai Khatebi says the couple tried to flee on a motorcycle but got stopped and captured by the Taliban at checkpoint manned by insurgents in their district.

Khatebi says it all happened on Wednesday — the Taliban detained the two, carried out a swift self-styled trial and handed down a death sentence for both.

The Taliban, who hold sway in nearly half of Afghanistan, are seeking to impose their harsh interpretation of Islam in areas they control. The insurgents consider adultery an offense punishable by death.

