KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says 3 top Kandahar officials killed by their own guards, 2 U.S. troops wounded in same attack. .

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan lawmaker says 3 top Kandahar officials killed by their own guards, 2 U.S. troops wounded in same attack. .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.