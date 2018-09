By The Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in south China’s Guangdong province, with torrential rains, winds of 162 kph (100 mph)

HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in south China’s Guangdong province, with torrential rains, winds of 162 kph (100 mph)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.