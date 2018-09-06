The Latest: Thai student deaths ruled murder-suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of two women from Thailand who were found dead in a Seattle apartment this week. (all times local): 3:05 p.m. Authorities in Seattle say the deaths of…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of two women from Thailand who were found dead in a Seattle apartment this week. (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Authorities in Seattle say the deaths of two women from Thailand have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Bangkok Post in Thailand reported the women were 25-year-old students Kornkamol Leenavarat and her close friend 32-year-old Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.

Police found their bodies in Seattle’s University District on Tuesday after responding to a call from a building manager.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle said Thursday that the younger woman died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner said the older woman died of a stab wound to the chest and that her death was ruled a suicide.

The medical examiner identified the women as Kornkamon Leenawarat and Thiti-on Chotechuangsab, which matches the names on file with the University of Washington.

10:51 a.m.

A news report in Thailand has identified two women found dead in a Seattle apartment this week as students who had arrived in the U.S. just weeks ago.

The Bangkok Post reported the women were 25-year-old Kornkamol Leenavarat and her close friend Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap. Officers found their bodies in Seattle’s University District Tuesday after responding to a call from a building manager.

Detectives say at least one had been stabbed, but the local medical examiner has not released their identities or cause of death. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

The Bangkok Post identified Leenavarat as a member of a political family in Thanyaburi, in Pathum Thani Province northeast of Bangkok. She was the daughter of the former deputy mayor and niece of the current mayor.

She was studying for a master’s degree in law.

