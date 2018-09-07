Thai student deaths in Seattle ruled murder-suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — The deaths of two female students from Thailand have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to authorities in Seattle. The women were 25-year-old Kornkamol Leenavarat and her close friend 32-year-old Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap, The…

SEATTLE (AP) — The deaths of two female students from Thailand have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to authorities in Seattle.

The women were 25-year-old Kornkamol Leenavarat and her close friend 32-year-old Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap, The Bangkok Post in Thailand reported . The younger woman had flown to the U.S. recently to attend the University of Washington, the news outlet reported.

Police found their bodies in an apartment in Seattle’s University District on Tuesday after responding to a call from a building manager.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle said Thursday that Leenavarat died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner said the older woman died of a stab wound to the chest and that her death was ruled a suicide. Both died on Saturday.

Police have said there are no outstanding suspects.

The medical examiner identified the women as Kornkamon Leenawarat and Thiti-on Chotechuangsab, names that match those on file with the University of Washington.

The Bangkok Post identified the younger woman as a member of a political family in Thanyaburi, in Pathum Thani Province northeast of Bangkok. She was the daughter of the former deputy mayor and niece of the current mayor.

University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement posted online Thursday that both women were studying for a master’s degree in law.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for their families, friends and our entire community. I offer condolences on behalf of our University to everyone who is grieving as a result of this tragedy,” she said.

