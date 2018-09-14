202
Pakistani court sentences man to death for blasphemy

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 3:57 am 09/14/2018 03:57am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a court has sentenced a Muslim man to death after finding him guilty of using derogatory remarks against Islam and its religious figures.

Local police official Noor Mohammad says judge Sadfar Iqbal in Friday’s ruling also imposed a 50,000 rupee ($400) fine on Arshad Sardar in connection with a 2015 blasphemy case against him in the town of Sahiwal in eastern Punjab province.

The man has the right to appeal, but blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan and a mere allegation can often prompt violence.

Under Pakistani law, blasphemy against Islam is punishable by death.

