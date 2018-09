By The Associated Press

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives’ president concedes opposition won Sunday’s election and says on state TV, “I know I have to step down now.”

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives’ president concedes opposition won Sunday’s election and says on state TV, “I know I have to step down now.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.