202
Home » Asia News » Japan's 'tankan' economic survey…

Japan’s ‘tankan’ economic survey shows decline in sentiment

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 11:55 pm 09/30/2018 11:55pm
Share
FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, people enter the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. A key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers dipped two points to 19, as worries grow about global trade tensions. The "tankan" survey, released Monday, Oct. 1, marked the third straight quarter of decline. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

TOKYO (AP) — A key quarterly economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers dipped two points to 19, as worries grow about global trade tensions.

The “tankan” survey, released Monday, marked the third straight quarter of decline.

The survey, long seen as an important indicator of the state of the world’s third largest economy, looks at the difference between companies surveyed that have a “favorable” outlook and those with an “unfavorable” outlook.

The latest results show optimists outnumber pessimists but the gap is shrinking.

The manufacturers surveyed include automakers and electronics companies that are mainstays of Japan’s economy.

Some analysts had expected a rebound in sentiment.

Japan’s growth is dependent on exports and any slowdown in pan-Pacific trade would hurt sentiment. Uncertainty over trade friction with the U.S. also would discourage investment as manufacturers hold back waiting to see if their sales or profits might be affected by newly imposed tariffs or other policies inspired by President Donald Trump’s “America first” stance on trade.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500