202
Home » Asia News » Japan's crown prince opens…

Japan’s crown prince opens France trip with children, museum

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 4:27 pm 09/08/2018 04:27pm
Share
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center, visits the Lyon's Museum of textiles, which houses one of the largest international collection of textiles, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is on a nine-day visit to France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France (AP) — Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan’s next emperor, has met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum during a nine-day goodwill visit to France.

The crown prince spent the first full day of his trip in Lyon, a city in southeastern France known as the capital of the Gauls in ancient Roman times.

Naruhito appeared delighted as he walked through the Musee des Tissus, the museum with a 2.5 million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production.

He arrived Friday and was greeted by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was Lyon’s mayor for 16 years. He plans to have a private tour of a Burgundy winery on Sunday.

The crown prince’s itinerary eventually brings him to Paris, often the starting point of visiting foreign dignitaries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Consumer News Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500