Integrated Device Tech and Casey’s climb; Yum China tumbles

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Integrated Device Technology Inc., up $4.48 to $46.56
The chipmaker agreed to be bought by Renesas Electronics for $49 a share, or $6.34 billion.
Yum China Holdings Inc., down $4.92 to $31.94
Bloomberg News reported that a Chinese consortium has decided to end its effort to buy the fast food company.
Sonos Inc., down $4.68 to $16.56
Shares in the wireless speaker company slumped after its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.
Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $7.99 to $124.78
The convenience store chain had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected.
MetLife Inc., down 38 cents to $45.21
Insurance companies slipped as Hurricane Florence moved toward the East Coast.
Home Depot Inc., up $3.16 to $213.85
Home improvement retailers rose as investors bet that damage from the storm might lead to a spike in sales later.
General Mills Inc., down 68 cents to $46.75
High-dividend stocks including household goods companies headed lower as bond yields increased.
Johnson Controls International PLC, down 80 cents to $37.60
Industrial companies gave back some of their recent gains as investors focused on trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
