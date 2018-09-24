202
Home » Asia News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 4:29 pm 09/24/2018 04:29pm
Share

Global stocks took small losses Monday after China reportedly pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. Industrial companies and banks suffered some of the worst declines among American stocks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 10.30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,919.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 181.45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,562.05.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 6.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,993.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,705.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 245.76 points, or 9.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,842.83 points, or 7.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,089.86 points, or 15.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.81 points, or 11.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500