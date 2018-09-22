Historic WWII raid lives on with Doolittle survivor, now 103

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last surviving Doolittle Tokyo Raider is still telling his World War II stories, and he enjoys hearing new ones passed down to younger generations. Retired Lt. Col. Dick Cole recently celebrated…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last surviving Doolittle Tokyo Raider is still telling his World War II stories, and he enjoys hearing new ones passed down to younger generations.

Retired Lt. Col. Dick Cole recently celebrated his 103rd birthday. And he’s getting ready to attend another air show, this one in Hillsboro, Oregon, starting Sept. 28. The Comfort, Texas, resident attended one in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this summer.

Youngsters tell him about their great-grandfathers’ World War II memories. Cole says people keep coming to meet him, so he plans to keep going.

He was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the bold 1942 bombing attack less than five months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It was credited with lifting U.S. spirits and helping turn the war’s tide.

