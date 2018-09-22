202
Historic WWII raid lives on with Doolittle survivor, now 103

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 12:21 pm 09/22/2018 12:21pm
FILE - In this April 18, 2015, file photo, two members of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole, seated front, and retired Staff Sgt. David Thatcher, seated left, pose for photos after the presentation of a Congressional Gold Medal honoring the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The last surviving Doolittle Tokyo Raider is still telling his World War II stories, and he enjoys hearing new ones passed down to younger generations. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last surviving Doolittle Tokyo Raider is still telling his World War II stories, and he enjoys hearing new ones passed down to younger generations.

Retired Lt. Col. Dick Cole recently celebrated his 103rd birthday. And he’s getting ready to attend another air show, this one in Hillsboro, Oregon, starting Sept. 28. The Comfort, Texas, resident attended one in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this summer.

Youngsters tell him about their great-grandfathers’ World War II memories. Cole says people keep coming to meet him, so he plans to keep going.

He was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the bold 1942 bombing attack less than five months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It was credited with lifting U.S. spirits and helping turn the war’s tide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

