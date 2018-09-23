202
Gunmen kill 4 pro-government militiamen in Pakistan

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 8:14 am 09/23/2018 08:14am
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says gunmen have attacked the base camp of a pro-government militia, killing four of its members.

Assistant Administrator Ali Mohammad says the attack occurred early Sunday in the Dasht-e-Goran area of Baluchistan. The southwestern province is home to a low-level separatist movement and Islamic extremist groups.

Mohammad says the 2,000-strong militia was formed a few years ago to help security forces, and that its posts have been targeted in the past by Baluch separatists.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

