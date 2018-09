By The Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia grants pardon to Australian filmmaker sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment on espionage charge.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia grants pardon to Australian filmmaker sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment on espionage charge.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.