202
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: North Korea…

AP PHOTOS: North Korea marks anniversary with huge parade

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 4:41 am 09/09/2018 04:41am
Share

Pyongyang residents, who trained for months for the anniversary, held up bouquets to spell out words and slogans as tanks and fighter jets thundered through the North Korean capital.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the nation’s founding as a nation, with tens of thousands of people waving brightly colored plastic bouquets as the parade began.

Pyongyang residents, who trained for months for the anniversary, held up the bouquets to spell out words and slogans.

While North Korea rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units for the parade at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, it held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of China’s parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with North Korea.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News kim jong un military parade Photo Galleries Pyongyang World News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US