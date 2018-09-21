AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A resident stands beside tin-roof houses swept away by ferocious winds of Typhoon Mangkhut, which set off deadly landslides and flooding in the northern Philippines before pounding Hong Kong and southern China. In other images…

A resident stands beside tin-roof houses swept away by ferocious winds of Typhoon Mangkhut, which set off deadly landslides and flooding in the northern Philippines before pounding Hong Kong and southern China.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, North Koreans fill the streets of Pyongyang to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in who arrived for a three-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Phnom Penh, Cambodian Buddhists offer prayers in front of the Royal Palace during religious holidays.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.