AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

North Korean youths holding torches march during a rally at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the nation’s founding. In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Naomi…
North Korean youths holding torches march during a rally at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the 70th anniversary of the nation’s founding.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Naomi Osaka, the champion of U.S. Open women’s singles, attends a news conference in Yokohama after becoming the first Japanese to win the tournament.
In India, the devout celebrate a 10-day festival marking the birth of the Hindu god Ganesha.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.