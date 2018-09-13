Correction: New Hampshire Primary-Afghan Refugee story

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In a story Sept. 12 about an Afghan refugee winning a primary election, The Associated Press reported erroneously the year Safiya Wazir fled Afghanistan. Wazir fled Afghanistan decades ago. She arrived…

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In a story Sept. 12 about an Afghan refugee winning a primary election, The Associated Press reported erroneously the year Safiya Wazir fled Afghanistan. Wazir fled Afghanistan decades ago. She arrived in the United States in 2007.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Afghan refugee wins New Hampshire statehouse primary

A 27-year-old Afghan refugee has ousted a four-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for a seat in the New Hampshire legislature

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 27-year-old Afghan refugee has ousted a four-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for a seat in the New Hampshire legislature.

The Concord Monitor reports that Safiya Wazir beat District 17 State Rep. Dick Patten, who argued her refugee background would hurt her campaign. But Wazir pulled out Tuesday’s primary victory by highlighting her years of community activism and dedication to education and family issues.

If Wazir beats Republican Dennis Soucy in November, she’d become the first refugee in the state to hold public office, according to Secretary of State Bill Gardner. Wazir’s family fled Afghanistan when she was 6. She arrived in the United States as a refugee in 2007.

Wazir says she would focus on Medicaid expansion and enacting paid family leave in New Hampshire.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.