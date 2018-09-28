202
Home » Asia News » 22 people missing after…

22 people missing after boat capsizes in India’s northeast

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 11:25 am 09/05/2018 11:25am
Share
People watch rescuers search the waters of the Brahmaputra River after a boat capsized on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Police say 28 people are missing after a motorized boat capsized in the flooded Brahmputra River in the remote northeast. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police were searching Wednesday for 22 people who were missing after a motorized boat capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in India’s remote northeast. Three bodies were recovered and 11 people were rescued.

Police officer Mihirjit Dayan said the boat was carrying 36 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river. Police had earlier said there were 40 people on board the boat.

The boat sank Wednesday after hitting a tower for a water project that was under construction, he said.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.

___

This story has been corrected to show that river is spelled Brahmaputra instead of Brahmputra.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500