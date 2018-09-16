202
Home » Asia News » 16 die as bus…

16 die as bus falls into deep gorge in Indian-ruled Kashmir

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 10:19 am 09/14/2018 10:19am
Share
In this grab made from video provided by KK Productions, rescuers try to reach a bus that fell into a gorge in Kishtwar, about 217 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The bus fell off a road into a deep gorge killing more than a dozen people. (KK Productions via AP)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A bus fell off a road into a deep gorge in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir on Friday, killing 16 people and injuring 16 others.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding bus on a sharp bend in the Himalayan road, police officer Rajinder Gupta said.

Gupta said the injured have been recovered from the 3,280-foot (1,000-meter) -deep gorge, including 11 seriously hurt people who were taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The area is 217 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Srinagar, the main city in the region.

Police figures show India has the world’s deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year. Driver fatigue and negligence, low-quality roads and poor vehicle maintenance are frequent causes of accidents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500