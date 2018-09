By The Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.9 quake hits near Indonesia’s Lombok island at depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey says magnitude 6.9 quake hits near Indonesia’s Lombok island at depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.