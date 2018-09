The Latest: Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as PM

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Pakistan (all times local): 5:55 p.m. Pakistani lawmakers have elected former cricket star and longtime politician Imran Khan as the country’s next prime minister. In the vote…

Pakistani lawmakers have elected former cricket star and longtime politician Imran Khan as the country’s next prime minister.

In the vote on Friday at the National Assembly, Khan secured 176 votes, defeating the opposition’s candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League, who got 96 votes.

The populist Tehrik-e-Insaf party got most seats in the July 25 vote but fell short of a majority in the 342-seat house.

Khan is to be sworn in as prime minister on Saturday. His mandate lasts five years.

