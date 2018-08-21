202
Home » Asia News » Pakistan's PM offers talks…

Pakistan’s PM offers talks to archrival India

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 10:33 am 08/21/2018 10:33am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s newly installed prime minister has offered to start a dialogue with archrival India to resolve conflicts between the two nuclear armed nations, including the long-standing dispute over the Kashmir region.

Imran Khan in a tweet Tuesday said that in order to move forward on issues such as alleviating poverty, the South Asian neighbors must talk to each other to solve their differences.

Khan also suggested trade agreements between the two countries as a solution to disputes. The development comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory message to Khan expressed a desire for talks.

Khan was sworn-in last week after his Tehrik-e-Insaf party won most seats in July elections and formed a coalition.

Pakistan and India fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence in 1947.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500