202
Home » Asia News » Monsoon rain flooding, landslides…

Monsoon rain flooding, landslides kill 26 in southern India

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 1:54 am 08/10/2018 01:54am
Share
Water gushes out following heavy rain and landslide in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed more than a dozen people in southern India, cutting off road links and submerging several villages. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 26 people in flooding, landslides and house collapses in the southern Indian state of Kerala with more than 15,500 people taking shelter in state-run relief camps.

Top elected state official Pinarayi Vijayan says the flood situation has become “very grim'” with the opening of sluice gates of nearly two dozen overflowing water reservoirs.

Shibu, a relief official, said Friday nearly 200 army soldiers joined rescue workers in the worst-hit Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad areas.

At least 26 people have been killed in the state since Wednesday, said Shibu, who uses one name.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The monsoon season runs from June to September.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500