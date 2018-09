Markets Right Now: US stock indexes close sharply higher

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street following strong results from Walmart and signs of progress in defusing the trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Walmart jumped 9.3 percent Thursday after reporting its strongest sales growth in a decade as well as a surge in online sales.

Boeing jumped 4 percent, and Teva Pharmaceuticals rose 7.3 percent after regulators approved its generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen allergy treatment.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,840.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 396 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,558. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,806.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.

