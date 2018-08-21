Malaysia sees no terror link in radioactive item lost 1 week

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police said Tuesday the disappearance of an industrial item containing radioactive material more than a week ago appeared to have no link to terrorism. Two technicians reported the device…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police said Tuesday the disappearance of an industrial item containing radioactive material more than a week ago appeared to have no link to terrorism.

Two technicians reported the device missing while they were transporting it Aug. 10 from the southern Negeri Sembilan state to their company’s office in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, police said in a statement.

Police detained the two workers for a week to assist in the investigation but released them as no evidence linked them to the device’s disappearance. Local reports have said the two claimed they didn’t stop during the trip and feared the device fell off the truck.

They said they are working with the Atomic Energy Licensing Board to find the device and track the culprits. Police didn’t say what they believe was the reason for the device’s disappearance except to rule out terrorism.

Police said the 23 kilogram (51 pound) device used in industrial radiography contains 50 curies of radioactive iridium and can cause health problems depending on the level of exposure.

Local media said the device was reportedly used to detect cracks in metals in the energy, power and transportation sectors.

