Malala calls for rebuilding of schools torched in Pakistan

Yousafzai tweeted about the attack, saying "extremists have shown what frightens them most — a girl with a book." Yousafzai, 21, was shot and wounded by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012 for promoting girls' education.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called for the rebuilding of 11 schools torched by suspected Islamic extremists in northern Pakistan.

No one was wounded in the attacks early Friday as the buildings were closed at the time. Police have yet to arrest any suspects, but local police chief Mohammad Ajmal said his forces were working with intelligence agencies and questioning individuals with links to militant groups.

Imran Khan, who is expected to become the next prime minister after his party won the most seats in last month’s elections, also condemned the attack on the schools and vowed to improve security once he takes office.

Human Rights Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, called on Pakistan to take urgent measures to make schools safer and to fairly prosecute those responsible for such attacks.

