By The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State group claims responsibility for the suicide blast that struck a Shiite area in Kabul, killing 34 students.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State group claims responsibility for the suicide blast that struck a Shiite area in Kabul, killing 34 students.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.