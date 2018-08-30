202
Home » Asia News » Indian police arrest monk…

Indian police arrest monk suspected of abusing children

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 8:14 am 08/30/2018 08:14am
Share
55-year-old monk Bhante Sangh Priya, a Bangladeshi national, is escorted by police after being arrested in Bodh Gaya, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Police say they have arrested the monk suspected of sexually abusing children at a Buddhist shelter and meditation center in eastern India. (AP Photo/Manoj Kumar)

PATNA, India (AP) — Police have arrested a monk suspected of sexually abusing children at a Buddhist shelter and meditation center in eastern India, an official said Thursday.

Police officer Ram Kumar Chaudhary said the 55-year-old monk, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Wednesday in Bodh Gaya, a prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site in Bihar state.

He said police registered a criminal case against the monk, Bhante Sangh Priya, and were questioning 15 boys aged 10 to 12, some of whom complained to their parents about the monk’s behavior.

Bodh Gaya is known for the Mahabodhi Temple Complex marking the site where the Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment beneath a sacred Bodhi Tree. It is 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Patna, the state capital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500