Hundreds in NE India flee homes to escape river flooding

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 9:34 am 08/31/2018 09:34am
In this handout photo provided by the Indian Air Force, villagers are airlifted during a rescue operation at an isolated island on the Siang River in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The air force used a helicopter to rescue 19 people who became stuck on an island in the Siang when the tiny spit of land became inaccessible by boats. Indian authorities have issued an alert about flooding from the rain-swollen Siang river that flows from China and have rescued some from an island in the river in the remote northeast. (Indian Air Force via AP)

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian authorities have issued an alert about flooding from a rain-swollen river that flows from China and have rescued some from an island in the river in the remote northeast.

Tamiyo Tatak, a district magistrate, said Friday that hundreds of people from about a dozen villages have moved to higher ground in Arunachal Pradesh state on the Indian side.

Tatak said China warned India this week that torrential rains have increased the water in the Siang River that flows into India’s northeast.

The air force used a helicopter to rescue 19 people who became stuck on an island in the Siang when the tiny spit of land became inaccessible by boats.

More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.

Topics:
Asia News World News
