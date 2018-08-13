202
Home » Asia News » Death toll from Pakistan…

Death toll from Pakistan coal mine blast climbs to 8

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 8:19 am 08/13/2018 08:19am
Share

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says rescuers have recovered four more bodies from a coal mine that caved in after a methane gas explosion, bringing the total death toll to 8.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a mine inspector, said Monday that five other workers are still missing inside the mine in the village of Sanjdi, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta. The explosion happened late Sunday.

Cave-ins and other mining accidents in Pakistan are often attributed to the poor enforcement of safety regulations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500