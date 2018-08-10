AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The boys from the Wild Boars Thai youth soccer team pray during a ceremony marking the completion of their ordination as novice Buddhist monks, following their dramatic rescue from a flooded cave. In other images…

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indonesians on Lombok Island salvage what they can from homes that were destroyed in a magnitude 7 earthquake that killed more than 300 people.

Mourners in India carry the coffin of army Maj. Kaustubh Rane, who was killed in a gunbatttle with militants along the highly militarized de-facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Devotees of the Hindu god Shiva walk past sugarcane fields near the ancient city of Meerut, northeast of New Delhi. The pilgrims, known as Kanwarias, walk the roads of India with ornately decorated canisters carrying the sacred water of the Ganges River back to temples in their hometowns.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

