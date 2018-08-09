202
9 people killed in Taiwan nursing home fire; 16 hurt

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 11:58 pm 08/12/2018 11:58pm
In this image from a video, firefighters try to extinguish fire at Taipei Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Welfare in New Taipei City, Taiwan Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning, killing several people. (EBC via AP)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in Taiwan has left nine people dead and 16 injured.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out before 5 a.m. on Monday morning and was extinguished roughly one hour later.

No details were immediately available about those who had died, although the fire department said 10 of the injured were in serious condition.

