9 people killed in Taiwan nursing home fire; 16 hurt

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in Taiwan has left nine people dead and 16 injured.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out before 5 a.m. on Monday morning and was extinguished roughly one hour later.

No details were immediately available about those who had died, although the fire department said 10 of the injured were in serious condition.

