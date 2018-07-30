202
Suicide car bomb kills Afghan tribal leader, 3 others

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 10:51 am 07/30/2018 10:51am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has killed four people, including a tribal leader, in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Monday’s attack targeted Haji Hayat Khan, a tribal leader who also commanded a local militia battling insurgents.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the province.

In a separate development, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack against a midwives training center in Nangarhar. The attack killed three people and wounded seven.

